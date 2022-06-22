WEBINAR

Drop shipping 101

date

Thursday, October 26, 2023

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

The sales tax implications of drop shipping

Drop shipping solves a lot of retail problems. Chief among them is that sellers don’t have to maintain giant warehouses and manufacturers don’t have to manage retail outlets. Unfortunately, it can also complicate the already confusing area of sales tax compliance. Who owes what to whom can seem even more mystifying when transactions create indirect relationships between sellers, suppliers, and customers.

In this webinar, we’ll review:

  • Drop shipping basics
  • Different drop shipping scenarios and their implications
  • How Avalara can help

Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

