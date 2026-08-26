322% ROI on tax compliance: Inside the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara

Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Forrester Consulting interviewed tax and finance leaders and found that companies using Avalara achieve 322% ROI, $881K in net present value, and payback in under six months. Register to see the full findings — and what they could mean for your team.
Discover what tax automation is really worth
What you’ll learn:
Join Avalara and Forrester Consulting on October 7 to see what tax automation is really worth — and how to make the case for it at your organization.
Register for the webinar
Amy Harrison
Principal Consultant, TEI Consulting, Forrester
Amy works with technology clients to demonstrate and justify the return on investment (ROI) and business value of technology based on the costs, benefits, flexibility, and risk. She has almost two decades of experience working with a variety of Forrester’s largest clients.
Eric Carrasco
Product Marketing Manager, Avalara
Eric leads product marketing for Avalara’s core compliance products, including AvaTax and AvaTax for Accounts Payable. Before joining Avalara, he spent a decade in public accounting as an indirect tax consultant and was one of Avalara’s first Certified Implementation Partners, bringing a practitioner’s perspective to helping businesses navigate complex tax compliance challenges.