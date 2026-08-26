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WEBINAR

322% ROI on tax compliance: Inside the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara

DATE
Wednesday, October 7, 2026

 Date

TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

 Time

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

 Duration

 

See what 322% ROI on tax compliance looks like

Forrester Consulting interviewed tax and finance leaders and found that companies using Avalara achieve 322% ROI, $881K in net present value, and payback in under six months. Register to see the full findings — and what they could mean for your team.

Discover what tax automation is really worth

 

What you’ll learn:

 

  • How 322% ROI is achievable on tax compliance automation
  • Where the $1.2M in benefits comes from, broken down by product
  • How to contextualize these results against your company’s size and product mix
  • How to build the internal business case for tax automation investment

 

Join Avalara and Forrester Consulting on October 7 to see what tax automation is really worth — and how to make the case for it at your organization.

Register for the webinar

 

Meet the speakers

Amy Harrison

Principal Consultant, TEI Consulting, Forrester

Amy works with technology clients to demonstrate and justify the return on investment (ROI) and business value of technology based on the costs, benefits, flexibility, and risk. She has almost two decades of experience working with a variety of Forrester’s largest clients.

Eric Carrasco

Product Marketing Manager, Avalara

Eric leads product marketing for Avalara’s core compliance products, including AvaTax and AvaTax for Accounts Payable. Before joining Avalara, he spent a decade in public accounting as an indirect tax consultant and was one of Avalara’s first Certified Implementation Partners, bringing a practitioner’s perspective to helping businesses navigate complex tax compliance challenges.

Talk to an Avalara expert