How renewable energy sources are changing excise tax

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

60 minutes 

The oil and gas industry is changing — here’s how to be ready

Renewable energies, like sustainable aviation fuel and renewable crude, are changing the oil and gas industry. We’ll dive into the new tax codes that businesses need to be aware of — and more!

In this webinar, we’ll discuss:

  • The rise of blended and renewable products and their tax codes 
  • Electric vehicles and shrinking gas tax revenue

