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WEBINAR

AI-turbocharged tax compliance: What NetSuite partners need to know now

DATE
Thursday, June 4, 2026

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TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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See what’s new in Avalara’s AI-powered SuiteApp

NetSuite partners are under pressure to deliver faster implementations, smarter automation, and greater client value. See how Avalara’s latest AI-powered SuiteApp updates help streamline tax workflows and create new revenue opportunities in this partner session.

Follow one transaction across research, exemption handling, and AP review

 

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

 

  • Why generic AI falls short in tax, and what a purpose-built approach needs to deliver
  • How AI-powered tax research delivers faster, citation-backed answers to complex taxability questions
  • How exemption workflows can validate forms, flag issues early, and help reduce rebills and audit friction
  • Where AI in AP can surface overcharged and undercharged tax before issues move downstream
  • How research, documentation, and execution improve when connected across a single platform
  • What are the key considerations for tax, finance, and IT leaders building an AI road map with governance and control in mind
  • How Avalara helps teams move from disconnected tasks to a more connected tax execution model

 

Get practical ideas you can apply across workflows.

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About the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.

Michelle Bequette
Senior Product Solution Engineer, Avalara

With over 10 years of experience in global indirect tax, Michelle specializes in VAT, e-invoicing, and NetSuite integrations, helping teams simplify compliance and scale with confidence.

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