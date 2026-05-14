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DATE
Thursday, June 4, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
See what’s new in Avalara’s AI-powered SuiteApp
NetSuite partners are under pressure to deliver faster implementations, smarter automation, and greater client value. See how Avalara’s latest AI-powered SuiteApp updates help streamline tax workflows and create new revenue opportunities in this partner session.
Follow one transaction across research, exemption handling, and AP review
What you’ll learn in this webinar:
Get practical ideas you can apply across workflows.
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Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.
Michelle Bequette
Senior Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
With over 10 years of experience in global indirect tax, Michelle specializes in VAT, e-invoicing, and NetSuite integrations, helping teams simplify compliance and scale with confidence.