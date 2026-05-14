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WEBINAR

AI-Turbocharged Tax Compliance for NetSuite Users

DATE
Tuesday, June 9, 2026

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TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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See how AI is transforming tax in NetSuite

Finance and IT teams using NetSuite are under pressure to move faster, reduce manual work, and stay ahead of constant tax changes. The latest AI-powered updates to Avalara’s SuiteApp are designed to help you do exactly that.

Join this session to see what’s new, what’s changing, and how to improve tax accuracy, streamline workflows, and reduce risk directly within NetSuite.

What NetSuite partners need to know right now

 

Here’s what you’ll learn:

 

  • What’s new in the latest Avalara SuiteApp (AVI) release for NetSuite users
  • How AI is improving tax determination, data accuracy, and exception handling
  • How to reduce manual effort and improve efficiency across finance workflows
  • How to simplify tax processes without adding complexity to your ERP
  • What are best practices for managing changing tax requirements with more control
  • How to improve reporting accuracy and reduce audit exposure

 

Walk away with practical ways to grow your NetSuite practice with AI-powered tax automation.

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About the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.

Michelle Bequette
Senior Product Solution Engineer, Avalara

With over 10 years of experience in global indirect tax, Michelle specializes in VAT, e-invoicing, and NetSuite integrations, helping teams simplify compliance and scale with confidence.

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