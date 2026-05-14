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DATE
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
See how AI is transforming tax in NetSuite
Finance and IT teams using NetSuite are under pressure to move faster, reduce manual work, and stay ahead of constant tax changes. The latest AI-powered updates to Avalara’s SuiteApp are designed to help you do exactly that.
Join this session to see what’s new, what’s changing, and how to improve tax accuracy, streamline workflows, and reduce risk directly within NetSuite.
What NetSuite partners need to know right now
Here’s what you’ll learn:
Walk away with practical ways to grow your NetSuite practice with AI-powered tax automation.
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Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.
Michelle Bequette
Senior Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
With over 10 years of experience in global indirect tax, Michelle specializes in VAT, e-invoicing, and NetSuite integrations, helping teams simplify compliance and scale with confidence.