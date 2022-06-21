WEBINAR
Product updates for partners: Q4 2024
Register now
date
December 11, 2024
time
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements
Join us to learn more about a few new Avalara product updates, exclusively for our partner network. In this webinar, we’ll showcase:
- Avalara and the Shopify Tax Platform: Learn what Shopify merchants can expect from our new integration, sold directly by Avalara.
- Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants: The new nexus heat map is here. Get a live walk-through on how the Economic Nexus Report can help firms keep their clients compliant in every state.
Register now