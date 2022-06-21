WEBINAR

Product updates for partners: Q4 2024

Register now

date

December 11, 2024

time

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements

Join us to learn more about a few new Avalara product updates, exclusively for our partner network. In this webinar, we’ll showcase:

  • Avalara and the Shopify Tax Platform: Learn what Shopify merchants can expect from our new integration, sold directly by Avalara.
  • Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants: The new nexus heat map is here. Get a live walk-through on how the Economic Nexus Report can help firms keep their clients compliant in every state.

Register now

Related resources

EBOOK
Know your nexus

Determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax.

TOOL
Sales tax risk assessment

Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax with our resource.
TOOL
Sales tax calculator and tax rate lookup tool

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers Avalara AvaTax.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist