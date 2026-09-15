See how leading organisations improve VAT reporting performance
See how leading organisations improve VAT reporting performance
Hear from Avalara and Hobson & Company to explore independent research on VAT reporting ROI. Learn where organisations spend the most time, common process inefficiencies, and practical ways to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and help reduce compliance risk using modern VAT reporting solutions.
Key strategies to automate your VAT lifecycle
Turn your VAT compliance into a connected, stress-free process.
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Reece Duncan
Director, Product Solution Engineering — EMEA, Avalara
Reece has 13 years’ experience working with indirect tax technology and leads the Avalara EMEA Solution Consulting team. Prior to joining Avalara, Reece was a senior manager at KPMG UK, focusing on indirect tax technology solutions and implementations for global customers. Reece is a Chartered Accountant and tax-qualified graduate via the KPMG Tax Business School.
Matthew Harrison
Principal Sales Executive
With nearly 10 years’ experience within the tax space, Matthew is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists. Having worked as both a senior tax manager and a consultant, Matthew has in-depth VAT knowledge twinned with a unique perspective to understand the impact tax changes have on businesses.
Jami Axelrod
Partner at Hobson & Company
Jami Axelrod is a Partner at Hobson & Company, a consulting firm that creates custom ROI Calculators to expedite sales cycles for enterprise software and SaaS companies by analyzing client needs, value propositions, and sales process. Prior to working at Hobson, Jami originated the product marketing role at Akamai, a cloud computing and global content delivery network company. Jami holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA from Tufts University and was a former CPA at Coopers & Lybrand.