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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

The ROI of smarter VAT reporting: How businesses reduce time, cost, and compliance burden

See how leading organisations improve VAT reporting performance

Hear from Avalara and Hobson & Company to explore independent research on VAT reporting ROI. Learn where organisations spend the most time, common process inefficiencies, and practical ways to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and help reduce compliance risk using modern VAT reporting solutions.

Key strategies to automate your VAT lifecycle

 

Turn your VAT compliance into a connected, stress-free process.

 

  • Extract and consolidate: Automate ERP data extraction to create a single source of truth, removing manual exports and spreadsheets.
  • Validate and reconcile: Replace manual transaction reviews with automated validation rules and exception-based workflows.
  • File and monitor: Auto-generate returns from validated data and centralise deadline tracking to drastically reduce compliance risk.
  • Unlock ROI: Learn how businesses achieve a 466% 3-year ROI and 3.3-month payback by modernising their tax reporting operations.

 

Don’t let disconnected systems slow you down. Automate today so your finance team can focus on what matters most — analysis and insights. Watch now.

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About the speakers

Reece Duncan

Reece Duncan

Director, Product Solution Engineering — EMEA, Avalara

Reece has 13 years’ experience working with indirect tax technology and leads the Avalara EMEA Solution Consulting team. Prior to joining Avalara, Reece was a senior manager at KPMG UK, focusing on indirect tax technology solutions and implementations for global customers. Reece is a Chartered Accountant and tax-qualified graduate via the KPMG Tax Business School.
Matthew Harrison headshot

Matthew Harrison

Principal Sales Executive

With nearly 10 years’ experience within the tax space, Matthew is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists. Having worked as both a senior tax manager and a consultant, Matthew has in-depth VAT knowledge twinned with a unique perspective to understand the impact tax changes have on businesses.
Jami Axelrod headshot

Jami Axelrod

Partner at Hobson & Company

Jami Axelrod is a Partner at Hobson & Company, a consulting firm that creates custom ROI Calculators to expedite sales cycles for enterprise software and SaaS companies by analyzing client needs, value propositions, and sales process. Prior to working at Hobson, Jami originated the product marketing role at Akamai, a cloud computing and global content delivery network company. Jami holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA from Tufts University and was a former CPA at Coopers & Lybrand.