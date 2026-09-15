Jami Axelrod

Partner at Hobson & Company

Jami Axelrod is a Partner at Hobson & Company, a consulting firm that creates custom ROI Calculators to expedite sales cycles for enterprise software and SaaS companies by analyzing client needs, value propositions, and sales process. Prior to working at Hobson, Jami originated the product marketing role at Akamai, a cloud computing and global content delivery network company. Jami holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA from Tufts University and was a former CPA at Coopers & Lybrand.