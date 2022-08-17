Make the switch to Avalara for Shopify

There have been some big changes this year with the long-standing Avalara and Shopify partnership. Shopify recently announced the deprecation of their Avalara AvaTax integration for Shopify Plus merchants. With this change, Avalara has launched a new integration through the Shopify Tax Platform, called Avalara for Shopify, and there are some key updates and exciting new features you should be aware of.

You might be asking, what does this mean for me?

As a valued user of Avalara AvaTax for Shopify Plus, you already appreciate the importance of more accurate and reliable sales tax calculations. We want to make sure you’re informed about this recent change and how it can benefit your business.

This webinar covers:

What this change means for your sales tax calculations and compliance

Functionality and enhancements of the Avalara for Shopify integration

How switching to the new integration can benefit your company

What the process of switching looks like and some best practices

Plus, we share a special offer available when you switch to the new integration.