ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

The 5 toughest areas of tax compliance — and how to manage them

Video: From audit readiness to drop shipping, we break down five difficult areas of tax compliance.

Presentation slides

Download presentation slides

Tax compliance troubles? We’re here to help

From audit readiness to drop shipping, we break down the five toughest areas of tax compliance. We review these challenges and then provide a few solutions to help our customers overcome them.

In this webinar, we discuss:

  • Staying up to date on legislative changes
  • Managing exemption certificates
  • Handling drop shipping correctly
  • Making sure you’re ready for an audit
  • Getting ready to expand into international sales (and taxation)
