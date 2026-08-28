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LIVE WEBINAR

The true cost of cross-border commerce: From global sales to seamless delivery

DATE
Wednesday, 1 October 2026

 Date

TIME
11:00 a.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. CET

 Time

DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A

 Duration

Navigate the new landscape of global commerce

International selling is growing faster than ever — but so is the compliance complexity that comes with it. From EU customs reform to real-time duty calculations, today’s cross-border sellers need clarity. They need a strategy.

What you’ll learn

  • How EU customs reform is reshaping cross-border commerce for sellers and shippers
  • Why surprise duties at delivery cost you customers — and how to fix it
  • How real-time DDP calculations can improve the buyer experience in international markets
  • Practical steps to protect margins with trade treaty intelligence across 180+ countries
  • How to scale cross-border operations with confidence across EMEA and global markets

Join us on 1 October and get the clarity you need to sell smarter across borders.

Register now

Meet the speakers

Professional headshot of Shane Bogdan, speaker for The True Cost of Cross-Border Commerce webinar.

Shane Bogdan

Director, Cross Border Sales, Avalara

Shane leads cross-border sales at Avalara, helping enterprise businesses navigate complex international duty and compliance challenges across global markets.

Professional headshot of Patrick Frith, speaker for Avalara webinar LTLP. Square format portrait for embedding on avalara.com webinar landing page.

Patrick Frith

Sr. Director of Growth, Cross Border EMEA, Avalara

Patrick drives cross-border growth across EMEA at Avalara, with deep expertise in helping businesses expand their international operations compliantly and profitably.

Connect with Avalara

Talk to our team about your specific cross-border compliance needs.