Register now
DATE
Wednesday, 1 October 2026
TIME
11:00 a.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. CET
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Navigate the new landscape of global commerce
International selling is growing faster than ever — but so is the compliance complexity that comes with it. From EU customs reform to real-time duty calculations, today’s cross-border sellers need clarity. They need a strategy.
What you’ll learn
Join us on 1 October and get the clarity you need to sell smarter across borders.
Register now
Shane Bogdan
Director, Cross Border Sales, Avalara
Shane leads cross-border sales at Avalara, helping enterprise businesses navigate complex international duty and compliance challenges across global markets.
Patrick Frith
Sr. Director of Growth, Cross Border EMEA, Avalara
Patrick drives cross-border growth across EMEA at Avalara, with deep expertise in helping businesses expand their international operations compliantly and profitably.