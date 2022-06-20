WEBINAR
2025 tax changes
date
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
time
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
duration
60 minutes, plus live Q&A
Prepare for a new year of tax compliance
Join us for an in-depth look at 2025’s key tax updates. Led by our tax expert, we’ll cover topics ranging from new nexus thresholds to property tax changes and how to adjust your tax management strategies so your business can stay compliant.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- Which states have updated their economic nexus thresholds and what’s expected for 2025
- What property tax changes are making headlines and how they could affect you
- Where new retail delivery fees are being implemented and which states are next in line
- Which countries are rolling out e-invoicing mandates in 2025 and what it means for compliance
Don’t miss your chance to stay a step ahead of upcoming tax changes in 2025.
Live webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Meet the speaker
Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations, Avalara
