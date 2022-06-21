WEBINAR
Managing tax-exempt sales 101
Thursday, May 16, 2024
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Your guide to exemption certificates
Tax-exempt sales don’t give businesses a get-out-of-compliance-free card. In our webinar, we’ll explain the basics of exemption certificates and share tips to help you streamline collection and management to improve your customer experience and reduce audit risk.
In just 60 minutes, you’ll learn:
- Why exemption certificates are a necessary part of any tax-exempt transaction
- The anatomy of an exemption certificate and what’s needed to maintain, validate, and store one
- Common exemption certificate mistakes and how to correct them
- Tactics to help you fulfill your overall tax obligations as an exempt seller
If your business has tax-free sales, don’t miss this webinar. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
