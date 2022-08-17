ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Overcoming financial management challenges in today’s digital economy

Video: Overcoming financial management challenges in today’s digital economy

Strategies for digital commerce success

Today’s digital economy requires businesses to manage transactions and data across a growing number of systems. Learn from experts at Aberdeen, NetSuite, and Avalara as they reveal how businesses can manage digital commerce growth and strategies for success.

Our panel discusses:

  • Recent results from a survey of global businesses about their financial management practices
  • Why only 19% of businesses feel ready to support digital commerce growth and the actions finance teams are taking to prepare
  • The most consuming tax compliance activities for businesses
  • Why 24% of best-in-class companies are more likely to increase data visibility and accessibility to promote collaboration compared to others
  • How best-in-class companies are using SaaS solutions to support end-to-end commerce

Meet the speakers

Sarah Clayton

Senior Research Analyst for IT, Aberdeen

Dave Hunt

Manager of Enterprise Sales, Avalara

Asad Ahmed

Principal Industry Solutions Adviser for Retail and Ecommerce, Oracle NetSuite

Related resources

BLOG
Sales tax five years after Wayfair

Find out how businesses are navigating sales tax requirements five years later.

WEBINAR
Economic trends impact sales tax returns

Hear tax pros reveal how to optimize your returns process in the midst of changing legislation. 
EBOOK
Know your nexus

Read this ebook to determine where and when you need to collect and remit sales tax.

