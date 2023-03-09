Sales tax returns: How new legislation and economic trends impact your obligations
Thursday, March 9, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Tips to help you keep up with change and optimize your returns process
Managing your company’s sales tax returns can be grueling thanks to varying forms, fluctuating deadlines, disparate channels, and changing requirements. Hear tax pros reveal what you need to do to optimize your returns process in the midst of changing legislation.
We’ll cover:
- New tax legislation and what it means for your returns
- The correlation between economic trends like inflation and increased ecommerce and tax return obligations
- Tips to reduce the time and resources spent managing sales tax returns
- Why companies are choosing automation to offload the burden of manually filing returns
Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Sarah Faria
Director of Tax Compliance Services, Avalara
As Director of Tax Compliance Services, Sarah leads Avalara’s premium returns services team, Avalara for Accountants, and the Avalara for Beverage Alcohol returns team. She has a passion for delivering an excellent customer experience along with a drive for accuracy and efficiency.
Matt Johnson
Director of Tax Compliance, Avalara
Matt leads tax compliance services at Avalara, including returns filing, notice management, and client engagement. With more than 15 years of experience from a variety of software support and services companies, Matt is known for innovative problem-solving, process optimization, and customer engagement.
