Overcoming tax compliance hurdles within your emerging small business
Thursday, September 7, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Unlocking growth potential by mastering tax compliance
Join experts from Avalara and Aberdeen as they explore the tax compliance landscape for emerging small businesses (ESBs) as well as strategies to help you streamline tax management and position yourself as a best-in-class company.
We’ll discuss:
- Recent results from a survey of ESBs with less than $5 million in revenue about their tax management landscape
- The top three challenges and fears ESBs face with tax compliance
- The most common reasons 70% of ESBs have failed an audit
- Why best-in-class ESBs are 38% more prepared for global sales growth
- Strategies to help you drive success and growth within your business
Meet the speakers
Sarah Clayton
Senior Research Analyst, Aberdeen
Matt Pasquale
Senior Manager of Sales, Avalara
