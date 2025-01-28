Get started
ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Staying ahead of 1099 and W-9 compliance in changing times

Many businesses wait until January to think about 1099 compliance

With increased IRS enforcement — and sweeping changes like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — accounting and AP professionals need a year-round strategy. Proactively managing W-8 and W-9 forms and tax reporting processes can help adapt to regulatory shifts and save time.

Stay ahead of changes like reduced reporting thresholds and evolving gig economy rules.  

 

You’ll learn:

 

  • Why year-round attention to W-9 and 1099 compliance helps reduce IRS penalty risk

  • How legislative changes, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, could reshape your compliance obligations

  • How automation can help you stay compliant and protect sensitive vendor data

  • How to plan year-end reporting using a comprehensive 1099 compliance checklist

  • Practical procedures large accounting and AP teams can implement now to keep workflows compliant and current

About the speaker

Gordon Walsh

Gordon Walsh
1099 Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Gordon spent several years specializing in human capital management before finding a focus on contingent labor management and all things 1099.

