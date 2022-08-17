ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Your guide to sales tax automation
Video: Learn about sales tax automation and how the right solution can benefit your business.
Best practices for automating tax compliance
Managing sales tax is a non-revenue-generating activity, yet no business can avoid it. In our webinar, learn how sales tax automation can help free up your teams to focus on profit while increasing accuracy and reducing risk.
We discuss:
- The top challenges of tax compliance that automation can solve
- How to know when your business should pursue tax automation to maximize ROI
- Tips to identify and implement the right automation software
About the speaker
Diana DiBello
Senior Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
Diana has spent over 25 years working with various industries in supporting the sales and use tax function. She has industry-recognized expertise in the areas of tax technology, leasing, jurisdiction identification, tax processing, telecom, and property tax.