6 considerations when evaluating a communications tax compliance solution
Future-proof your business by asking critical questions
6 considerations when evaluating a communications tax compliance solution
Future-proof your business by asking critical questions
The communications tax compliance world is complicated. When it comes to communications products and services, a multitude of tax types can apply, including traditional sales and use tax and a host of communications and telecom taxes that have their own rates, rules, and jurisdictional boundaries. The complexity is magnified as these regulations are applied to a dynamic industry with new technologies and products continually being developed. It’s no wonder many businesses choose to automate compliance to stay ahead. But even if you know you need to automate, you might wonder how to get the most from your investment.
Businesses of all sizes face challenges with calculating communications tax, tracking tax-exempt sales, filing returns, remitting payments, and managing business licenses, all while driving growth. Asking the right questions up front can help you choose a communications services tax compliance partner with the technology to support your compliance needs. Not collecting enough information can lead to misunderstandings, compliance risk, and buyer’s remorse.
Before selecting a partner, ask these six questions to help establish the solution you’re considering meets or exceeds your expectations. We’ve identified potential pitfalls that can come from making the wrong choice as well as benefits your business will gain from making the right decision.
1. Does the telecom tax solution easily integrate with our existing tech stack?
Potential pitfall: Integrations can come with hidden costs and pains. If you don’t choose wisely, you might end up with an incomplete, poorly documented API build that offers little technical support. You could be looking at a lengthy integration process that sets you back.
Must-have: Pick a solution with a broad ecosystem of robust, prebuilt, out-of-the-box integrations. Make sure it not only works with all the systems you currently use, but can help future-proof your business in the event of any changes to your ERP and billing systems. An industry-leading communications tax compliance solution will seamlessly integrate with leading billing, subscription management, and ERP platforms, spanning both communications-centric systems as well as general platforms. When evaluating platforms, be sure to confirm integrations are certified and support the transmission of multi-tax data (e.g., both sales and use tax and communications taxes). If you elect to enable the integration yourself, look for a tax compliance provider that provides developers with intuitive, rich API documentation and access to technical experts to facilitate integration with any system.
Must-have: Pick a solution with a broad ecosystem of robust, prebuilt, out-of-the-box integrations. Make sure it not only works with all the systems you currently use, but can help future-proof your business in the event of any changes to your ERP and billing systems. An industry-leading communications tax compliance solution will seamlessly integrate with leading billing, subscription management, and ERP platforms, spanning both communications-centric systems as well as general platforms. When evaluating platforms, be sure to confirm integrations are certified and support the transmission of multi-tax data (e.g., both sales and use tax and communications taxes). If you elect to enable the integration yourself, look for a tax compliance provider that provides developers with intuitive, rich API documentation and access to technical experts to facilitate integration with any system.
2. Is the solution equipped to handle tax-exempt sales?
Potential pitfall: If you sell communications services to resellers or your customers include government agencies or nonprofit organizations, you must be able to collect and manage communications tax exemption certificates. You may already have a process in place to manage sales and use tax exemptions, but if you aren’t set up to effectively handle the unique forms and rules that come with communications tax exemptions, you may be looking at a costly audit.
Must-have: Choose an exemption certificate management solution designed for the complexity of the communications industry, specifically multiple tax types. Make sure it smoothly integrates with your tax calculation software, and allows you to easily collect, store, update, and provide access to exemption certificates. By automating certificate collection and validation, and streamlining the renewal process for expiring certificates, a cloud-based solution will save you time and improve compliance.
Must-have: Choose an exemption certificate management solution designed for the complexity of the communications industry, specifically multiple tax types. Make sure it smoothly integrates with your tax calculation software, and allows you to easily collect, store, update, and provide access to exemption certificates. By automating certificate collection and validation, and streamlining the renewal process for expiring certificates, a cloud-based solution will save you time and improve compliance.
3. Am I getting a complete solution with end-to-end capabilities and automation?
Potential pitfall: Piecing together multiple solutions from different vendors to handle the various aspects of tax compliance can lead to errors. You could be stuck with manually moving data and incur additional overhead from stitching together disparate solutions and managing multiple vendors. Worse, you could discover those errors too late, leading to missed returns filing deadlines, unanswered or delayed notices, and negative audit findings.
Must-have: When you select a single vendor to handle every stage of communications tax as well as sales and use tax compliance, you gain confidence knowing the products work together. You also benefit from a single source of support to eliminate complex troubleshooting. Automating the flow of data provides higher accuracy, timely returns filings, and simplified maintenance and updates. Even if you don’t require an end-to-end solution today to handle registrations, calculations, exemptions, and returns, preserving this option can facilitate seamless automation and additional automation efficiencies down the road.
Must-have: When you select a single vendor to handle every stage of communications tax as well as sales and use tax compliance, you gain confidence knowing the products work together. You also benefit from a single source of support to eliminate complex troubleshooting. Automating the flow of data provides higher accuracy, timely returns filings, and simplified maintenance and updates. Even if you don’t require an end-to-end solution today to handle registrations, calculations, exemptions, and returns, preserving this option can facilitate seamless automation and additional automation efficiencies down the road.
4. Does the solution have extensive content and capabilities to support our company’s growth?
Potential pitfall: Your tax and compliance obligations can change suddenly, frequently, and in many different ways. New product introductions, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion into new jurisdictions or countries create many new challenges and automation needs. It’s crucial to have a telecom tax compliance solution that keeps pace with these changes. A compliance platform with inaccurate or insufficient tax content or limited features can put your business at risk. If you opt for a vendor that purchases tax content from a third party, it may be unable to add missing content when you need it. Limited features and capabilities can mean implementing elaborate and unproven work-arounds or having to find and integrate another solution to address new requirements, both of which increase risk and your costs. Imagine if this were to happen every time your business expands its products and communications services or adds customers in new jurisdictions or countries.
Must-have: To reduce risk, choose a communications tax solution with a deep library of content that’s accurate and continually researched. You can relax when tax experts who directly source content (instead of buying it) handle your compliance and monitor relevant statutes, regulatory rules, and rate changes across thousands of tax jurisdictions. You can also kick your feet up with a tax compliance partner that supports today’s challenges of selling into new countries, such as calculating VAT, filing returns, and adhering to e-invoicing policies. And when you go with a cloud-delivered solution, you can stop worrying about upgrades, refreshing content, or scaling — it’s all handled automatically.
Must-have: To reduce risk, choose a communications tax solution with a deep library of content that’s accurate and continually researched. You can relax when tax experts who directly source content (instead of buying it) handle your compliance and monitor relevant statutes, regulatory rules, and rate changes across thousands of tax jurisdictions. You can also kick your feet up with a tax compliance partner that supports today’s challenges of selling into new countries, such as calculating VAT, filing returns, and adhering to e-invoicing policies. And when you go with a cloud-delivered solution, you can stop worrying about upgrades, refreshing content, or scaling — it’s all handled automatically.
5. Does the communications services tax compliance provider have the ability to innovate and evolve?
Potential pitfall: Tax compliance providers come in all sizes with different levels of experience. Putting your trust in a provider that’s small, new, or only handles certain aspects of tax compliance for particular industries might not seem like a problem at first. But what happens when it’s time to expand product lines, grow into new markets, or enter into a merger or acquisition? Some providers won’t be able to keep up.
Must-have: Whether you’re a newly formed startup or an established global Fortune 500 telecom company, you’ll benefit from a flexible telecom tax solution that supports not only your current needs but can future-proof your business for inevitable change. While a new tax compliance provider has yet to prove its ability to adapt, there’s a good chance the large, established provider will continue to stay on top of industry trends and maintain its track record of investing in capabilities specific to the communications industry.
Must-have: Whether you’re a newly formed startup or an established global Fortune 500 telecom company, you’ll benefit from a flexible telecom tax solution that supports not only your current needs but can future-proof your business for inevitable change. While a new tax compliance provider has yet to prove its ability to adapt, there’s a good chance the large, established provider will continue to stay on top of industry trends and maintain its track record of investing in capabilities specific to the communications industry.
6. Will we have access to communications tax experts who can help us succeed?
Potential pitfall: Some tax compliance providers are better than others at providing support. As your business evolves, you may have new compliance concerns or questions about how to continue using your solution to its full potential. Once you’ve implemented the solution, you don’t want to be left to fend for yourself.
Must-have: Select a tax compliance provider that assists you at every step along the way, from implementing your solution to helping make sure you’re set up for continued success should your business requirements change. When a team of tax specialists, implementation support professionals, and technology experts have your back, someone is there to answer questions and quickly resolve any issues that come up. A dedicated account manager is essential to providing tailored support and allowing you to easily tap into specific experts.
Must-have: Select a tax compliance provider that assists you at every step along the way, from implementing your solution to helping make sure you’re set up for continued success should your business requirements change. When a team of tax specialists, implementation support professionals, and technology experts have your back, someone is there to answer questions and quickly resolve any issues that come up. A dedicated account manager is essential to providing tailored support and allowing you to easily tap into specific experts.
The Avalara for Communications suite checks off the list of must-haves
Streamline compliance with a complete communications tax compliance suite. Avalara for Communications automates tax calculation, exemption certificate management, remittance and returns filing, and registrations and business licenses.
Reduce risk and improve accuracy with cutting-edge SaaS technology from a leader in tax automation. Solve complex communications tax scenarios with tax content for more than 60,000 jurisdictions in North America and 120+ countries. Rely on proven expertise to reduce costs and increase efficiencies by freeing up your team to focus on other business priorities. Start off on the right foot and remain innovative with an ever-expanding ecosystem of tested partner integrations. Get reliable support from trusted relationships with tax experts and a dedicated account manager to provide day-to-day help.
To learn more about Avalara products and services, contact your account manager or call 844-725-7278 to discuss how our team can help.
Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, this guide is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.