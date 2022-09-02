The communications tax compliance world is complicated. When it comes to communications products and services, a multitude of tax types can apply, including traditional sales and use tax and a host of communications and telecom taxes that have their own rates, rules, and jurisdictional boundaries. The complexity is magnified as these regulations are applied to a dynamic industry with new technologies and products continually being developed. It’s no wonder many businesses choose to automate compliance to stay ahead. But even if you know you need to automate, you might wonder how to get the most from your investment.

Businesses of all sizes face challenges with calculating communications tax, tracking tax-exempt sales, filing returns, remitting payments, and managing business licenses, all while driving growth. Asking the right questions up front can help you choose a communications services tax compliance partner with the technology to support your compliance needs. Not collecting enough information can lead to misunderstandings, compliance risk, and buyer’s remorse.

Before selecting a partner, ask these six questions to help establish the solution you’re considering meets or exceeds your expectations. We’ve identified potential pitfalls that can come from making the wrong choice as well as benefits your business will gain from making the right decision.