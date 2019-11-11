Financing your future?

High-visibility events like funding rounds and initial public offerings can also bring your business to the attention of state auditors. Many times, higher profile or higher revenue companies are the businesses targeted for audits or additional scrutiny, according to a blog post from Zeni, a financial insights and services team based in Palo Alto, California.

It’s important to assess changes in your business that could lead to changes in your sales tax obligations, especially in light of economic nexus laws now in effect in every state with a sales tax plus Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and some localities in Alaska. These laws were rapidly adopted following the 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which overruled the physical presence requirement in favor of allowing states to require businesses to register, collect, and remit sales tax on remote sales if certain sales volume or revenue thresholds are met.

These nexus laws affect most sellers in some way, but for growing businesses, the likelihood is much higher that your tax obligations will change, possibly substantially. And there’s little reprieve if you fall behind. Several states have nexus discovery units within their revenue departments that scour public information to find companies that are not compliant with their laws.

To avoid frequent reassessments of tax risk or, worse, failing an audit altogether, it’s imperative to have a tax compliance plan that scales with your business, factoring in funding rounds, mergers or acquisitions, and growth-related activities, and addressing any new tax responsibilities that result from those activities up front.