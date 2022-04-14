Referrals at Scaling New Heights 2022 - Avalara Giveaway Terms and Conditions
PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
This Partner Referral Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is sponsored by Avalara, Inc. (“Avalara”), 255 S. King Street #1800 Seattle, WA 98104. By participating in the Giveaway, you hereby agree to be bound by and comply with these terms and conditions (the “Terms”), and to comply with Avalara’s decisions in connection with this Giveaway, which are final and binding.
- Eligibility. The Giveaway is open only to confirmed attendees of Scaling New Heights in Orlando, FL on June 19-22, 2022 (the “Event”). Must be a confirmed employee of an Avalara partner. Must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and must be 18 years of age or older, or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry, as confirmed by a valid government-issued photo identification. Employees of Avalara, its related companies, or its agents are not eligible. Avalara reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify anyone from participation.
- Giveaway. No purchase necessary. Funds are limited. Refer a client to Avalara to claim up to $100 cash. Giveaway requires compliance with these Terms. Offer void where prohibited by law. Giveaway is limited to $500 total. No referral submitted after the event will qualify.
- Submission of Referral Requirements. No purchase is necessary to participate in the Giveaway. Refer a lead to Avalara during the Event by providing your client’s first name, last name, email, phone number, organization, and job title. Please confirm with your employer that you are eligible to participate in this Giveaway. Valid business email must be used to qualify. You must be a U.S. resident. Completed referrals submitted to Avalara are the property of Avalara and will not be returned. Any referral that does not comply with the requirements described in this section will be ineligible for the Giveaway.
- Giveaway Restrictions. You are solely responsible for all taxes, fees, and insurance expenses, if any. No giveaway substitution, cash substitution, assignment, or transfer of the giveaway is permitted, except that Avalara may substitute a giveaway of equal or greater value in the event it deems necessary. All giveaways are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, expressed or implied, except as may be provided by the supplier.
- Consent to Use of Information. Each entrant specifically acknowledges and agrees that Avalara and its affiliates, distributors, partners, consultants, agents, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers may utilize information obtained from the entrant, including but not limited to, to contact him or her and/or to offer their products or services or for other promotional purposes. Any information collected will be governed by Avalara's Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html. If an entrant would like to have his or her name removed from future mailings by Avalara, he or she may unsubscribe at the Avalara website or notify Avalara at the following address: legal@avalara.com, except that this shall not apply to notification of the winner.
- General Release. By entering the Giveaway, you release Avalara from any liability whatsoever, and waive any and all causes of action, related to any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Giveaway (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses, and damages related to rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light, whether intentional or unintentional), whether under a theory of contract, tort (including negligence), warranty, or other theory.
- Limitation of Liability. Avalara shall not be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising from your participation in the Giveaway, or use of or inability to use any giveaway, even if Avalara has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusions of liability for incidental or consequential damages so the above may not apply to you.
- Governing Law. The Giveaway and these Terms, including any disputes hereunder, will be governed, construed, and interpreted under the laws of the state of Washington, without giving effect to any conflict of laws principles. The state or federal courts in King County, Washington, will have exclusive jurisdiction over any suit. Depending on the country in which you are employed or engaged as a contractor, additional laws and regulations may apply.
- Miscellaneous. The Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws. Void where prohibited. Avalara shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed, including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on the giveaways, and eligibility, and all of its decisions are final. Giveaway entrants agree to be bound by all interpretations of the rules by Avalara and all decisions of Avalara in connection with the Giveaway. Avalara reserves the right to change these Terms at any time, in its sole discretion, and to suspend or cancel the Giveaway or limit eligibility for participation in the Giveaway should viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond Avalara’s control affect the administration, security or proper play of the Giveaway, or Avalara otherwise becomes (as determined in its sole discretion) incapable of running the Giveaway as planned. Avalara’s failure to enforce any provision of these Terms will not constitute a waiver of such provision, nor will it waive or invalidate any other provision of these Terms. If you violate these Terms, violate any law, rule or regulation in connection with participation in the Giveaway, tamper with the operation of the Giveaway or engage in any conduct that is detrimental or unfair to Avalara, the Giveaway or any other participant (in each case as determined in Avalara’s sole discretion), you are subject to disqualification from entry into the Giveaway. Any provision of these Terms deemed unenforceable will be enforced to the extent permissible, and the remainder of these Terms will remain in effect.