An Avalara podcast

Beyond Death & Taxes

Welcome to Beyond Death & Taxes, the Avalara podcast where finance leaders get clear, current insights on tax compliance. Each episode unpacks the latest tax trends, legislative updates, and automation strategies driving smarter finance — plus a fan-favorite segment: the Compliance Graveyard, where outdated practices are laid to rest.

 

Stay ahead of what’s next in tax and finance. Bookmark this page for the latest episode, catch up on past conversations, and find links to listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Latest episode

10 Tricky States for Returns

Some states make sales tax filing simple — others challenge even seasoned pros.

 

In this episode, Matt and Clay break down the popular Avalara webinar on the 10 trickiest states for returns. Learn why places like California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Louisiana are so complex, and what finance teams should watch as rules and thresholds continue to shift.

 

Listen on:
Spotify
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Past episodes

Episode 1

From Nexus to New Rules: A Midyear Compliance Rundown

Tax rules are shifting in 2025 — are you and your finance team keeping up?

 

In the debut episode of Beyond Death & Taxes, hosts Matt and Clay kick things off with highlights from the Avalara Tax Changes 2025 midyear update. From shifting nexus thresholds to the latest digital compliance rules, they walk through the most important legislative changes shaping tax and finance this year.

 

Listen on:
Spotify
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Episode 2

Sales Tax Compliance 101: A Beginner’s Guide

The foundation of compliance starts here!

 

In this episode of Beyond Death & Taxes, Matt and Clay dust off the fundamentals of compliance with highlights from Avalara’s popular Sales Tax 101 webinar. They uncover why sales tax matters, how nexus really works, and the five essential steps every finance team should follow to stay compliant.

 

Listen on:
Spotify
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Episode 3

10 Tricky States for Returns

Some states make sales tax filing simple — others challenge even seasoned pros.

 

In this episode, Matt and Clay break down the popular Avalara webinar on the 10 trickiest states for returns. Learn why places like California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Louisiana are so complex, and what finance teams should watch as rules and thresholds continue to shift.

 

Listen on:
Spotify
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Tax Changes Report

Don’t miss the latest report with tax trends and insights to help you stay compliant.

State of Finance Report

Learn how global finance teams are scaling smarter — and where risks remain.

Agentic Tax and Compliance™

See a new way to automate compliance across your entire business ecosystem.

