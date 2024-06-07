Here are some resources to help get you started.
Replace legacy tax complexity with clarity, control, and scalability through the cloud-native Avalara Global Unified Platform
Turnkey touchless activation of tax content for 244 countries and territories embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP reduces setup complexity for each entity.
The Global Unified Platform offers a single connection to the cloud-native Avalara compliance suite that scales with evolving mandates and Oracle releases.
Real-time, high-volume processing with built-in failover helps ensure reliable operations across enterprise environments.
Over 390 automated tests for new Oracle Cloud ERP releases enable seamless compliance and reduce service disruptions and go-live risks.
Integrated dashboards and transaction logs deliver real-time diagnostics, empowering teams to resolve issues without Oracle service requests.
Exclusive Oracle product bundles and cloud-native automation cut costs, reduce reliance on tax experts, and decrease manual updates and legacy system overhead.
How it works
Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.
Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimizes customer experience.
Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.
Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Comply with global e-invoicing requirements and automate your financial processes.
Maintain compliance with complex and ever-changing tax rules for communications products and services.
Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Generate more accurate returns with 150+ automated data checks to ensure more accurate reporting.
Here are some resources to help get you started.
EXPLORE
IMPLEMENT
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are integrated with AvaTax.
No. Turnkey Tax Activation integrates and automates the core commoditized configuration setup. Implementation services are required to build the customization needed for your enterprise.
The Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service and Oracle Avalara North America Tax Returns Cloud Service are on the Oracle Cloud ERP pricelist and can easily be added in your Oracle contract.
For all other compliance solutions, Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Usage is measured annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions per year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, Enterprise Support with a dedicated Oracle support team is included within the Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service.
Oracle Cloud ERP customers have direct access to log issues in a dedicated Avalara customer support portal for Oracle Cloud ERP and manage resolution of all issues with a dedicated Avalara technical team without the need for Oracle service requests.
You’ll also have unlimited access to the Avalara Knowledge Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Advanced support packages are available for purchase if not purchasing the Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Learn how our solutions work with Oracle Cloud ERP.