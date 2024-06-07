Get started
Get started

Next-generation global indirect tax compliance purpose-built for Oracle Cloud ERP

Replace legacy tax complexity with clarity, control, and scalability through the cloud-native Avalara Global Unified Platform
Video: Discover how the embedded turnkey tax activation streamlines global indirect tax.
BENEFITS

Automate global tax content, calculation, and reporting for improved scalability, accuracy, and control.

Faster time to value

Turnkey touchless activation of tax content for 244 countries and territories embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP reduces setup complexity for each entity.

Future-proofed

The Global Unified Platform offers a single connection to the cloud-native Avalara compliance suite that scales with evolving mandates and Oracle releases.

Enterprise-grade performance

Real-time, high-volume processing with built-in failover helps ensure reliable operations across enterprise environments.

Proactive testing automation

Over 390 automated tests for new Oracle Cloud ERP releases enable seamless compliance and reduce service disruptions and go-live risks.

Built-in risk control

Integrated dashboards and transaction logs deliver real-time diagnostics, empowering teams to resolve issues without Oracle service requests.

Lower cost of ownership

Exclusive Oracle product bundles and cloud-native automation cut costs, reduce reliance on tax experts, and decrease manual updates and legacy system overhead.

How it works

Next-generation cloud compliance solution

Activation

Compliance

TaaS

Diagnostics

Architecture

  • Embedded

    • Streamline implementation and automated setup from a centralized page built for enterprise-grade tax functionality.

    Turnkey

    • Rapidly activate global tax content and core configuration within Oracle Cloud ERP allowing your implementation team to focus on the configuration required to meet the needs of your enterprise.

    Global coverage

    • Automated tax determination coverage to support tax calculation in 244 countries and territories based on geographic business operations and legislations.

  • Tax content

    • Comprehensive, regularly updated geography content and structured tax content fuel every calculation to determine taxability and apply more accurate rates for millions of products and services.

    Tax calculation

    • Avalara automates sales and use tax with rooftop accuracy, GST and VAT calculations, as well as specialty tax types and industry-specific functional taxes with a single solution.

    Tax reporting

    • Advanced reporting and returns services provide a complete tax compliance solution, decreasing risk and strengthening governance to meet global obligations.

  • Comprehensive

    • Test library of over 390 scenarios provides the flexibility to use variable criteria and parameters to accommodate unique test scenarios.

    Automated

    • Test scripts are automatically executed as an iterative service in full alignment with new Oracle Cloud ERP quarterly releases and patches as well as on demand when needed.

    Data-driven

    • Automation framework uses realistic test data populated in a convenient spreadsheet format for ease of access.

    Quarterly SOAK testing

    • Proactively test performance with Oracle’s SOAK testing program to identify any key issues that need to be addressed.

  • Dashboard

    • The transaction analysis dashboard within the platform tracks every transaction within your Oracle Cloud ERP environments (Non-Production and Production)

    Risk mitigation

    • Full transaction visibility with log and payload files increase speed of problem resolution.

  • Reliable

    • The Avalara Global Unified Platform combined with the Avalara AvaTax platform helps ensure efficient global tax compliance, empowering enterprise businesses to operate anywhere, anytime.

    Secure

    • Single sign-on, security authentication, and data encryption are enabled within Oracle B2B platform.

    Scalable

    • Avalara Global Unified Platform handles API calls with thousands of line items in both real-time and batch transaction processing.

Integrated global solutions

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimizes customer experience.

Avalara AvaTax for VAT

Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.

Avalara Exemption Certification Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Comply with global e-invoicing requirements and automate your financial processes.

Avalara for Communications

Maintain compliance with complex and ever-changing tax rules for communications products and services.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.

Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Generate more accurate returns with 150+ automated data checks to ensure more accurate reporting.
View all products

Dive deeper

Here are some resources to help get you started.

Frequently asked questions

How is Avalara AvaTax different from other tax calculation systems?

Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are integrated with AvaTax.

Does Avalara Turnkey Tax Activation eliminate the need for implementation services?

No. Turnkey Tax Activation integrates and automates the core commoditized configuration setup. Implementation services are required to build the customization needed for your enterprise.

Do you offer an annual or monthly agreement? Does it renew automatically?

The Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service and Oracle Avalara North America Tax Returns Cloud Service are on the Oracle Cloud ERP pricelist and can easily be added in your Oracle contract. 

 

For all other compliance solutions, Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.

Is usage measured annually or monthly? Will any unused portion of my plan roll over to the next year?

Usage is measured annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions per year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.

Does Avalara provide support?

Yes, Enterprise Support with a dedicated Oracle support team is included within the Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service. 

 

Oracle Cloud ERP customers have direct access to log issues in a dedicated Avalara customer support portal for Oracle Cloud ERP and manage resolution of all issues with a dedicated Avalara technical team without the need for Oracle service requests.


You’ll also have unlimited access to the Avalara Knowledge Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Advanced support packages are available for purchase if not purchasing the Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service.

Can Avalara AvaTax still calculate tax if I don’t have addresses for every customer?

Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), to calculate tax.

Does Avalara AvaTax calculate sales tax on return transactions?

Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.

Connect with Avalara

Learn how our solutions work with Oracle Cloud ERP.

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1