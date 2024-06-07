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Automated sales tax compliance for Oracle Commerce Cloud

Integrate smarter tax compliance into your commerce experience
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BENEFITS

Simplify tax compliance and scale with confidence

Rooftop-accurate calculation

Apply highly precise rates using location data and product-level rules to increase accuracy and reduce errors.

Reduced audit risk

Stay audit-ready with transaction logs, automated rules, and certificate tracking to help reduce the risk of penalties.

Seamless checkout experience

Improve conversion with fast, highly accurate tax calculations at checkout, enhancing trust and reducing cart abandonment.

Streamline returns filing

Simplify filing and remittance across thousands of jurisdictions while reducing manual effort, risk, and delays.

Offload tax research

Automatically apply real-time tax rules, rates, and forms based on current regulations so your team doesn’t have to track constant changes.

Unified tax data

Create a centralized compliance workflow by connecting Avalara across your business systems to improve accuracy and auditability.

Integrated solutions

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management (for U.S. sales and use tax or VAT). Our solution saves time, reduces costs, and ensures greater accuracy for businesses of any size in any industry. Avalara Returns processed and filed more than 6 million returns in 2024.
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Frequently asked questions

How is Avalara AvaTax different from other tax calculation systems?

Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are integrated with AvaTax.

How does Avalara AvaTax keep up with changes to tax rates and regulations?

Avalara AvaTax is regularly updated with the latest tax rates and rules for thousands of tax jurisdictions. The cloud-based platform applies updates in real time, so you always have highly accurate tax information, helping you to stay compliant with changing tax laws without manual intervention.

Do you offer an annual or monthly agreement? Does it renew automatically?

Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.

Is usage measured annually or monthly? Will any unused portion of my plan roll over to the next year?

Usage is measured annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions per year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.

Can Avalara AvaTax still calculate tax if I don’t have addresses for every customer?

Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), to calculate tax.

Does Avalara AvaTax calculate sales tax on return transactions?

Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.

Connect with Avalara

Learn how our solutions work with Oracle Commerce Cloud.