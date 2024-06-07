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Automate indirect tax calculation, reporting, and compliance in Oracle EBS — fast, easy, accurate
Automate complex tax workflows in Oracle EBS to ensure consistent, audit-ready compliance at enterprise scale.
Support VAT, GST, e-invoicing mandates, and real-time reporting with reliable cross-border tax determination.
Access real-time tax rates, rules, and boundaries across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and global tax regimes — no manual updates needed.
Simplify filing and remittance across thousands of jurisdictions while reducing manual effort, risk, and delays.
Protect sensitive financial and customer data with SOC 2 compliant infrastructure, encryption, and secure data handling.
Consolidate tax data across systems to improve governance, enhance visibility, and simplify audit response and reporting.
AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.
Avalara AvaTax for VAT delivers automated VAT calculation for global sales and purchasing transactions. The solution uses AI to assign country-specific rates in real time, helping businesses apply the correct VAT treatment, reduce errors, and prepare for cross-border expansion. AvaTax for VAT integrates with most business systems, supports 190+ countries, and enables compliance with complex VAT rules at scale.
Simplify the process of complying with vastly complex e-invoicing requirements. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides global compliance and coverage through a single application.
Simplify the process of complying with vastly complex e-invoicing requirements. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides global compliance and coverage through a single application.
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EXPLORE
IMPLEMENT
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are integrated with AvaTax.
Avalara AvaTax is regularly updated with the latest tax rates and rules for thousands of tax jurisdictions. The cloud-based platform applies updates in real time, so you always have highly accurate tax information, helping you to stay compliant with changing tax laws without manual intervention.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Usage is measured annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions per year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Learn how our solutions work with Oracle EBS.