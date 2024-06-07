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Achieve greater compliance, efficiency, and financial control over indirect tax processes with a unified, scalable solution.
Apply jurisdiction-specific rates and rules automatically with rooftop accuracy at the point of transaction.
Access regularly updated tax rates, rules, and boundaries — without the burden of ongoing research or maintenance.
Automate the collection, validation, and storage of exemption certificates to reduce manual work and stay audit-ready.
Streamline returns preparation, filing, and remittance across jurisdictions to reduce admin time and avoid penalties.
Maintain complete, traceable records and documentation to help audits go more smoothly — and cost less.
Free your finance and IT teams from manual tax processes so they can focus on higher-value work.
AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.
Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.
Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management (for U.S. sales and use tax or VAT). Our solution saves time, reduces costs, and ensures greater accuracy for businesses of any size in any industry. Avalara Returns processed and filed more than 6 million returns in 2024.
Here are some resources to help get you started.
EXPLORE
IMPLEMENT
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are integrated with AvaTax.
Avalara AvaTax is regularly updated with the latest tax rates and rules for thousands of tax jurisdictions. The cloud-based platform applies updates in real time, so you always have highly accurate tax information, helping you to stay compliant with changing tax laws without manual intervention.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Usage is measured annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions per year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Learn how our solutions work with Oracle JD Edwards.