PRODUCT STORY
HOW IT WORKS
STREAMLINED SALES TAX
CUSTOMERS
ONE PLATFORM
Avalara supports QuickBooks Desktop 2024 through its actively developed 100+ series connector — the recommended path for Desktop users on a current, supported version. For businesses that haven’t yet migrated, the legacy 95-series connector continues to cover Desktop back to 2022.
Most modern tax platforms are built for cloud-based accounting systems and don’t maintain native desktop integrations. Avalara has invested in full Desktop connector support because the majority of our QuickBooks customers have built their businesses on Desktop — and they deserve the same compliance capability as QuickBooks Online users.
The configuration experience and Avalara dashboard are identical for Online and Desktop users. The Desktop connector installs locally rather than connecting via the cloud, but setup follows the same AI-guided process: connect, configure, validate sample transactions, go live.
Avalara moves with you. Your tax configuration, exemption certificates, transaction history, and Avalara account all carry forward. There’s no new implementation project and no compliance gap during the transition.
Yes — and Avalara is the only SST Certified Service Provider with full native Desktop support. Qualifying Desktop businesses can access state-funded compliance in up to 25 states at no cost, with Avalara handling SST registration across all participating states through a single form.
Avalara pulls contractor data directly from QuickBooks Desktop, automates W-9 collection, validates information before submission, and e-files Forms 1099 and other required returns with the IRS and states — all without leaving your existing workflow. As contractor workforces grow and IRS reporting requirements tighten, automating this process reduces the risk of penalties for late, missing, or incorrect filings.