E‑invoicing in Israel

Business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing is mandatory in Israel for invoices above NIS 20,000 (pre‑VAT). Such invoices must be sent to the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) for real‑time validation via the SHAAM platform. Once validated, e-invoices are given an allocation number before being delivered to the recipient.



From 1 January 2026, the threshold will lower to include invoices above NIS 15,000. From 1 January 2027, it will lower further to include invoices above NIS 10,000.

Before issuing an invoice, issuers must submit the data via an API or web portal in the accepted JSON/XML format. The ITA validates the data in real-time, then assigns an allocation number once accepted. The allocation number must be included, along with a digital signature, within the invoice issued to the buyer.

Businesses must retain invoices digitally for seven years to meet Israeli archiving requirements.