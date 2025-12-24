|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
16%
|
Standard
|
All other supplies of goods, services and imports
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports of goods and services; international passenger transport; certain petroleum supplies
|
0%
|
Exempt
|
Certain agricultural supplies; financial services; medical supplies; tour operator services; entrance to national parks; domestic passenger transport; medical; education and training; residential property; betting and gaming; domestic water
|
3%
|
Turnover Tax
|
Turnover Tax on any business below the VAT registration threshold
