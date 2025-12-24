Get started
Kuwait plans to introduce VAT in 2021

The decision by the Supreme GCC Council to implement VAT in the six GCC countries was taken in 2016. Keep up to date with the latest news and developments as they happen with VATlive.


Kuwait is most likely to delay the implementation date for VAT until 2021.
