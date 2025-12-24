Moroccan VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
VAT Rate
|
Supplies
|
20% standard
|
All supplies of goods, services and imports not entitled to reduced or full exemptions.
|
14% reduced
|
Domestic transportation (excluding train)
|
10% reduced
|
Banking; hotel and restaurant (excluding alcohol); oil and other petroleum products
|
7% reduced
|
Public supplies of water and electricity; medicines and pharmaceuticals
|
0%
|
Exemption with credit - Exports of goods and services; agriculture supplies;
|
Exempt
|
Exempt without credit – basic foodstuffs; newspapers and books
Other Pages: