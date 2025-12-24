Get started
VAT

VAT

Qatar plans to introduce VAT on January 2019

The decision by the Supreme GCC Council to implement VAT in the six GCC countries was taken in 2016. Keep up to date with the latest news and developments for Qatar as they happen with VATlive.

 

Qatar has delayed introducing VAT until 2021 or possibly later.
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo