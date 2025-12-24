VAT
The decision by the Supreme GCC Council to implement VAT in the six GCC countries was taken in 2016. Keep up to date with the latest news and developments for Qatar as they happen with VATlive.
Qatar has delayed introducing VAT until 2021 or possibly later.
