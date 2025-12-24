E-invoicing in the UAE

E‑invoicing will become mandatory in the UAE for business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions from July 2026. Business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions are not currently included in the mandate, but this is likely to change in future phases.
The UAE uses a Decentralised Continuous Transaction Control and Exchange (DCTCE) model based on the Peppol 5-corner framework, facilitating real-time exchange and validation of invoices via accredited service providers (ASPs).
How the e‑invoicing process will work in the UAE:
- Issuer (Corner 1) sends an e‑invoice to the issuer’s ASP (Corner 2) for validation and conversion to official UAE format (e.g., PINT AE XML).
- The ASP transmits the invoice to the recipient’s ASP (Corner 3) and simultaneously reports the tax data document (TDD) to the Federal Tax Authority (Corner 5).
- The recipient’s ASP validates and delivers the e‑invoice to the recipient (Corner 4) and reports the TDD to the FTA.
- Throughout, status updates flow between ASPs to indicate successful validation.