VAT
Indonesia implemented Value Added Tax, Pajak Pertambahan Nilai, in 1984. It is administered by the Directorate General of Taxation.
Other Pages:
Explore global VAT updates, new e-invoicing mandates, and key U.S. sales tax changes in this annual Avalara report.
Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.
Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
Schedule a demo to see our solution.