Mexico VAT on digital and e-services

Where foreign intermediaries, online marketplaces etc, facilitate the sale of non-resident providers’ e-services, they must withhold 50% of the VAT due. This requires the individual consumer to provide the intermediary with their Mexican tax code. Where this is not provided, the intermediary must withhold 100% of the VAT due on the transaction.
Foreign intermediaries have to report monthly on their service providers’ underlying transactions. They are responsible for issuing payment receipts to the consumers. There is a simplified intermediary reporting regime for those with incomes below MXN 300,000.