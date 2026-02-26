Get started

COVID-19. What's next for your business?

Bringing you regular updates and insights from tax experts, business and beyond. Learn how to address the challenges presented by COVID-19, plus tips to stimulate business recovery in a post pandemic world.

Global COVID-19 response - VAT change tracker

Your eyes on global VAT rate changes

Governments around the world are turning to emergency tax cuts to support their stuttering economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. VAT is the popular stimulant as it can be adjusted overnight and boosts consumer spend immediately.

Our global tracker logs the daily VAT rate changes in countries around the world.
See latest updates
covid
covid

Global COVID-19 response - VAT change tracker

Your eyes on global VAT rate changes

Governments around the world are turning to emergency tax cuts to support their stuttering economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. VAT is the popular stimulant as it can be adjusted overnight and boosts consumer spend immediately.

Our global tracker logs the daily VAT rate changes in countries around the world.

Latest COVID-19 and VAT news
More news

Spotlight guide

VAT rallies to the COVID-19 business challenge

As global economies pivot from lockdown to recovery – VAT, GST and sales tax have taken centre stage in the response to supporting businesses and building consumer confidence.

This new guide explains the VAT measures your business needs to understand in order to capitalise on the liquidity prospects available; why tax automation has shifted from a "nice-to-have" to an essential... and what might be coming next.
spotlight-img
spotlight-img

VAT rallies to the COVID-19 business challenge

As global economies pivot from lockdown to recovery – VAT, GST and sales tax have taken centre stage in the response to supporting businesses and building consumer confidence.

This new guide explains the VAT measures your business needs to understand in order to capitalise on the liquidity prospects available; why tax automation has shifted from a "nice-to-have" to an essential... and what might be coming next.
Download the guide

Spotlight webinar

COVID-19 VAT cashflow survival [watch video]

Governments globally are looking to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic using VAT for emergency and long-term liquidity support. The challenge for businesses is in tracking the various measures, requirements and deadlines, to avoid risk to cashflows and adding burden to finance teams who may lack country VAT knowledge.

In this webinar we review the major issues, explore how to maximise the current VAT changes and what deferrals are available; to free up cashflow and find both immediate ROI through automation.
cashflow
cashflow

COVID-19 VAT cashflow survival [watch video]

Governments globally are looking to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic using VAT for emergency and long-term liquidity support. The challenge for businesses is in tracking the various measures, requirements and deadlines, to avoid risk to cashflows and adding burden to finance teams who may lack country VAT knowledge.

In this webinar we review the major issues, explore how to maximise the current VAT changes and what deferrals are available; to free up cashflow and find both immediate ROI through automation.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo