Avalara Announces Support for New Version of Next-Generation Epicor ERP Software Solution

Automated Sales Tax Management Solution Complements Full Suite of Functionality Available in Epicor ERP

Bainbridge Island, WA, January 29, 2015 -- Avalara, Inc., (www.Avalara.com), a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced its support for the latest version of the next-generation Epicor enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Epicor ERP version 10.

Avalara is an Epicor alliance partner and the publisher of Epicor Tax Connect, a comprehensive sales tax compliance solution now compatible with Epicor ERP 10. Customers can use Epicor Tax Connect capabilities from within their Epicor ERP workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of manually calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions, and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

With Epicor ERP 10, Epicor has taken its visionary blend of rich global functionality built on agile technology, and eliminated complexity to make ERP easier to use, more collaborative and more responsive. Epicor has streamlined the customer’s experience across multiple devices and expanded deployment choice. The result is an inspired solution that changes the end user’s relationship with ERP to drive growth and opportunity throughout their business.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Taphandles’ talented team of product designers and beer aficionados continue to set industry standards with their custom-made tap handles. With small beginnings that started in 1999, today the company has moved from tools in the garage to owning their own factory. Throughout its growth, the company partnered with Epicor as their ERP provider and was among the first group of customers to go live on Epicor ERP 10 along with the integration of Epicor Tax Connect to implement an end-to-end sales tax compliance software solution.

“Epicor Tax Connect reduces valuable time and effort to manage and report sales tax so our accounting team can focus on more strategic business tasks,” says Mike Tsoi, ERP systems analyst supervisor, Taphandles. “Prior to Epicor Tax Connect, our accounting team maintained the tax region tables, rates, and filing manually. This process is complex as different combinations of products, services and regions have different tax rates. Epicor Tax Connect automates the entire sales tax compliance process and reconciles in real-time with our ERP system. We are very impressed with how great Epicor Tax Connect and Epicor ERP 10 work together to streamline an otherwise tedious and difficult process. Epicor Tax Connect integrates seamlessly with our ERP financials and we were able to go live with both solutions the same day we launched Epicor ERP 10.”

“Avalara has partnered with Epicor since 2006, providing an end-to-end solution for customers to address sales tax compliance in an affordable way that scales with their business,” said Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer of Avalara. “We’re thrilled to help customers gain the benefits of increased productivity, better accuracy, and lower business risk as Epicor takes their ERP solution to the next level.”

“Avalara shares our vision in providing innovative solutions that address critical business needs for our customers across industries,” says Malcolm Fox, vice president, product marketing, Epicor Software Corporation. “Guided by the needs of today’s users, Epicor ERP 10 delivers the choice, flexibility and agility to inspire growth and opportunity throughout our customers’ businesses. Our strategic relationships with alliance partners like Avalara, which leverage modern technologies to remove complexity, continue to bring added-value to our Epicor ERP customers worldwide.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation is a global leader delivering inspired business software solutions to the manufacturing, distribution, retail and services industries. The Company’s headquarters are located in Austin, Texas, with offices and affiliates worldwide. For more information, visit www.epicor.com.

# # #

Epicor is a trademark of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.