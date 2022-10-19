Avalara Launches TaxRates API

Free Developer Service Provides Immediate Access to Ever-Changing Tax Rate Data

Bainbridge Island, WA – February 5, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced the launch of Avalara TaxRates API™. This free API for developers integrates easily into web development projects to provide tax rate data in real time, allowing users to quickly access the most current sales tax rate information.

The TaxRates API is powered by Avalara’s renowned tax content, which regularly updates changes in tax rates and tax boundaries. This provides an easy way for developers to use current sales tax rates in their projects, giving them a simple API to automate tax rate calculations for shopping carts, online marketplaces, and billing platforms.

“Not only can developers get sales tax rates based on zip codes in the U.S., our TaxRates API also pinpoints precise tax jurisdictions based on a street address or latitude, longitude GPS coordinates,” said Webb Stevens, vice president of product management at Avalara. “Avalara’s API provides the sales tax detail users need based on the location data a developer has handy - we think they’re going to love it!”

For information and to sign up for this free service, please visit http://developer.avalara.com/avalara-apis/

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com