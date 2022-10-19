Avalara Acquires EZtax, Telecom Tax Automation Provider

Leader in Telecom Tax Compliance Automation Expands Avalara’s Rapidly Growing Solution Portfolio of Sales, Excise, VAT and Transactional Taxes

Bainbridge Island, WA – June 02, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced it has acquired EZtax®, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance solutions for the telecommunications industry.

The $5.6 trillion worldwide telecom market1 is subject to multiple tax laws and regulations that are highly complex and constantly changing. EZtax offers cloud-based solutions that address this complexity. The company’s flagship product, also called EZtax, provides telecom service providers with a fully automated tax solution for accurately calculating and filing taxes due on their services across the US and Canada.

“As the telecom industry rapidly adopts more data-centric services such as VoIP, broadband and wireless, tax agencies are actively considering legislation that could impose additional tax liabilities on an already highly taxed and complex industry,” said Scott McFarlane, founder and CEO of Avalara. “EZtax eliminates these complexities and advances our strategy of helping customers in every industry to simplify and automate tax compliance in cloud-based solutions.”

“As a market leader for cloud-based tax compliance automation, Avalara is the perfect complement for EZtax and our customers,” said Tim Lopatofsky, founder and CEO of EZtax. “Their platform, vision, and highly effective sales and marketing engine will help accelerate our business and meet the demand in the fast-growing worldwide telecom market.”

Over the past decade, Avalara has developed, purchased or licensed databases containing extensive tax data and knowledge related to sales tax, exemption certificates, excise tax, VAT and other transactional taxes. This acquisition servicing the telecom industry is Avalara’s latest move to broaden and deepen its tax content.

“EZtax offers an extensive tax library that supports thousands of telecom services worldwide,” said McFarlane. “Tax data is updated on a continuous basis by a team of experienced telecom tax experts who understand the complex rules and regulations to keep pace with changes that are required for compliance. We look forward to leveraging EZtax’s expertise and content to extend our reach, and help make compliance easier and more accurate for telecom service providers worldwide.”

