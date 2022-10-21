Robert Frost famously stood at the crossroads of two paths then took the one less trodden. In a similar but less poetic fashion, there’s an easy way and a hard way for jurisdictions to tax new communications technologies. How their statutes define communications products and services makes all the difference. Even while standing in the woods, it’s easy to recognize that technologies like streaming are working their way into our lives at a dizzying pace. The global video streaming market was valued at $59.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow 21.3% annually. Whether state policymakers write their communications tax codes narrowly or broadly explains why some states have an easier time enforcing their authority over new products or services, while others have to fight their battles in court. To put this point in perspective, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

A brief history of VoIP regulations in the U.S.

In the 1990s, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) was the new kid on the block but quickly gained popularity as a way to save money on long-distance and international calls. Regulations surrounding VoIP were slower to catch up. Initially, many authorities thought VoIP shouldn’t be taxed. Passing around bits of data online seemed far off from familiar phone services. But that feeling didn’t last long. Seeing an untapped source of revenues, some states with regulations that broadly defined telecom services sought to assert their powers. Others passed new legislation to specifically address VoIP. In 2004, the Federal Communications Commission ruled that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission couldn’t apply the regulations it uses for traditional phone companies to Vonage DigitalVoice. Then-Chair Michael K. Powell wrote, “To subject a global network to disparate local regulatory treatment by 51 different jurisdictions would be to destroy the very qualities that embody the technological marvel that is the Internet.” Minnesota made headlines again in 2019 when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Lipschultz [Minnesota Public Utilities Commission] v. Charter Advanced Services. By doing so, the court essentially denied states the ability to individually regulate VoIP services. But that didn’t stop states from taxing VoIP. Many revised their definitions in sales tax and communications tax law to cover any technology that includes voice services, as well as those that might be developed in the future. Other states found a way to interpret existing definitions in such a way that they applied to VoIP.



Fast-forward to today and VoIP is everywhere. Sometimes it’s subject to communications tax and other times not. The difference comes down to definitions and whether we’re talking about static VoIP calls, which are made from a fixed address, or nomadic VoIP calls made over the internet. Further complexity surrounds the type of service, which can be separated into two buckets: non-interconnected VoIP (sometimes known as “peer-to-peer VoIP”) or interconnected VoIP, which lets you make and receive calls from a regular phone network. If you’re lost, you’re not alone. All of this can get confusing, especially as companies develop new products that integrate VoIP.

