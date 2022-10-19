GROWMARK Selects Avalara AvaTax Excise & Returns Excise Enterprise

Industry- Leading Cooperative Leverages Avalara’s Fuel Tax Automation for Tax Calculation and Compliance

Bainbridge Island, WA – July 22, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced that GROWMARK, Inc., a regional cooperative providing products and services ranging from agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics to grain marketing and risk management, has selected Avalara AvaTax Excise™ and Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise™ to automate its fuel tax determination and compliance. Avalara will integrate directly into GROWMARK’s SAP system to provide rules, rates, and forms for fuel tax automation, and – in the process – simplify their operations.

According to GROWMARK Tax Director Greg Lawler, GROWMARK selected AvaTax Excise in part for its ability to integrate with their SAP system. “GROWMARK needed both a robust solution to help us manage the complexity of our fuel tax filing, as well as a fuel determination solution that could integrate with our SAP installation,” said Lawler. “AvaTax Excise provides that, and more. As a result, GROWMARK will be able to reduce the time calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions, giving us more time to focus on our core business offerings.”

As part of Avalara’s excise tax solution suite, AvaTax Excise identifies and calculates indirect taxes for fuel transactions with built-in support for all major jurisdictions in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. AvaTax Excise enables companies to quickly calculate excise taxes to enable accurate invoicing, accruals, and reconciliation of energy-related indirect taxes.

Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise generates signature-ready fuel tax returns from fuel transaction data, enabling distributors, terminal operators, suppliers, fleets, retailers, and other filers to automate the filing process. Returns Excise Enterprise improves tax filing productivity and reduces filing errors by automating the filing process and eliminating manual data collection and tax calculation.

“GROWMARK is a leading cooperative in North America, and we are pleased to provide them with a tax solution that will simplify their fuel tax calculation and compliance, while seamlessly integrating with SAP,” said Matt Tormollen, EVP & GM of Avalara’s Excise & CertCapture Division. “We’re thrilled to offer a comprehensive fuel tax solution to GROWMARK and other SAP users in a fast, easy and cost effective way.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About GROWMARK

GROWMARK is a regional agricultural cooperative headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. GROWMARK is owned by local FS member cooperatives and provides its members and other customers with fuels, lubricants, plant nutrients, crop protection products, seed, structures, equipment, and grain marketing services. GROWMARK also provides products and services including warehousing and logistics, training and marketing support, and risk management services, to customers in more than 40 states and Ontario, Canada. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by affiliated member cooperatives. More information is available at www.growmark.com.