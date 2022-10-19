The State of Oregon Implements Avalara Government

Department of Transportation Leverages Avalara’s Automation for Fuel Tax Calculation, Collection, and Audit

Bainbridge Island, WA – September 2, 2015 – Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced the State of Oregon Department of Transportation has fully automated its fuel tax collection and audit process using the company’s Avalara Government ™ offering . With this implementation, the state will support e-filing and online payment of motor fuel tax returns and refunds for thousands of companies doing business in Oregon. Additionally, the company’s technology will simplify reporting of city and county fuel taxes by consolidating 15 different tax reports into a single form.

“Companies filing more than 100 transactions per month are now required to file online or via electronic upload,” said Douglas Kleeb, Fuels Tax Group manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “We are pleased to leverage Avalara Government to automate and streamline our new filing requirements, and excited to use Avalara Government to support our OReGO initiative, which allows Oregon residents to report the number of miles driven and pay a road usage charge instead of the standard fuel tax.”

Part of Avalara’s excise tax solution suite, Avalara Government provides a complete solution for the automation of fuel tax filing and audit processes. Through electronic filing and schedule validation, errors are reduced, thus improving compliance and speeding cash flow. By eliminating paper returns and enabling automated workflow, internal productivity is increased and customer service is improved. Agencies can tailor Avalara Government to their unique requirements for tax reporting and integration into existing government accounting systems.

”Our Government solution relies on the same expertise and advanced technologies we developed for fuel industry businesses but is designed specifically for taxing authorities," said Matt Tormollen, EVP & GM of Avalara’s Excise Tax Division. "Streamlining and simplifying burdensome data collection processes and efficiently identifying audit risks is invaluable for a process as complicated and dynamic as motor fuel taxation.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous business systems and billing platforms, including ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, mobile payment platforms, and others.

Over the years, fuel industry tax professionals and taxing agencies alike have come to trust Avalara to determine, file, collect, and process taxes reliably and accurately. Avalara AvaTax Excise and Avalara Government are purpose-built to address the complex maze of motor fuel excise taxes.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About the State of Oregon Department of Transportation

The Oregon Department of Transportation began in 1913 when the Oregon Legislature created the Oregon Highway Commission to "get Oregon out of the mud." Today, the Oregon Department of Transportation works to provide a safe, efficient transportation system that supports economic opportunity and livable communities for Oregonians. We develop programs related to Oregon’s system of highways, roads, and bridges, railways, public transportation services, transportation safety programs, driver and vehicle licensing and motor carrier regulation. http://www.oregon.gov/odot/

“Avalara” and “Avalara Government” are trademarks of Avalara, Inc.; the State of Oregon owns the OReGO trademark.