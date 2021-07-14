Avalara Certifies RCS to Deliver Sales Tax Automation Solution

Seattle, WA - Jan. 8, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced Rutz Computer Solutions, Inc., a full-service IT Consulting firm specializing in creative E-Commerce solutions, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ solution for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result, Pivotal CRM users now benefit from the power of Avalara AvaTax™, which automatically calculates the sales and VAT tax amount on every invoice. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating and filing taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We want to help companies make their software profitable,” said Chris Rutz, president of Rutz Computer Solutions. “To that end, we rely on solutions that add efficiency to operations, remove costly errors, automate business processes, and ultimately save time. Our integration with Avalara will allow Pivotal CRM users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Pivotal CRM customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Rutz Computer Solutions into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Rutz Computer Solutions, Inc.

Since its inception, RCS has focused on making software work profitably for their clients. Their consultants all have years of experience working with wholesale distributors and manufacturers, and specialize both in adding efficiencies to software currently in use, and creating inventive answers to old problems using new creative solutions. Adding full integration between a company’s E-Commerce website and their ERP system is a key emphasis that can immediately add to a company’s bottom line.