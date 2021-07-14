Taxable Money – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Last updated 7.31.2019 to reflect a new policy in Kansas.

Coin dealers and collectors in Indiana are celebrating the recent enactment of House Bill 1046, which creates a sales and use tax exemption for precious-metals bullion, rare coins and paper money. When the exemption takes effect on July 1, 2016, Indiana will become the 33rd state in the union to provide such an exemption. Until then, these items are taxable.

Wait a minute. Money can be subject to sales tax?

Yes, indeed.

Some sorts of money—typically coins, paper money and precious metals—are subject to sales tax in many states. In some states, sales of all types of money are exempt. And in some states, money is sometimes taxable: certain sales are taxable and certain are exempt. Read on to learn what's exempt and taxable where.

Taxable

Exempt

Sometimes taxable

Connecticut: sales of bullion $1,000 or less are taxable; sales over $1,000 are exempt

Florida: sales of bullion under $500 are taxable; sales over $500 are exempt

Louisiana: numismatic coins with a sales price of of $1000 or less are exempt; sales over $1000 are taxable as of Oct. 1, 2017

Maryland: sales of bullion and numismatic items of $1000 and under are exempt; sales over $1000 are taxable

Massachusetts: sales of bullion, coins and paper money are taxable when $1000 or less, exempt when over $1000

Nevada: anything that sells for more than 50% of its face value is taxable

New York: sales of bullion $1,000 or less are taxable; sales over $1,000 are exempt

Pennsylvania: paper money that is not legal tender in the U.S. is taxable on the full purchase price; paper money that is legal tender in the U.S. is taxable on any amount in excess of face value

Virginia: sales of bullion $1,000 or less are taxable; sales over $1,000 are exempt (effective July 2015)

Wyoming: coins and paper money may or may not be taxable, depending on the city

So now you know.

