Avalara Enhances CertCapture with New Features

Expanded Access and Usability of Industry-leading Tax Compliance Document Management

Seattle, WA – August 3, 2016—Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced new features for its CertCapture™ solution, enabling businesses to securely capture, manage, and analyze tax compliance documents in real-time. These new features include:

A simplified user interface (UI), for use in point-of-sale systems, which was designed with feedback from one of the top “big box” home improvement chain retailers (and Avalara customer). CertCapture’s new UI helps to simplify the real-time task of handling a tax-exempt sales transaction.

for use in point-of-sale systems, which was designed with feedback from one of the top “big box” home improvement chain retailers (and Avalara customer). CertCapture’s new UI helps to simplify the real-time task of handling a tax-exempt sales transaction. Single sign-on to exemption certificate management, to simplify security for organizations with many salespeople or other employees who need to look up customer exemption status

to simplify security for organizations with many salespeople or other employees who need to look up customer exemption status New graphical reporting capabilities to enable companies to identify data trends, better manage exemption certificates and other compliance documents, and sync with business needs

“Commerce happens in real-time and we want to empower clients to manage more of their tax compliance in real-time,” said Matt Tormollen, executive vice president and general manager at Avalara. “CertCapture’s new features simplify the ever-increasing burden of tax compliance while enabling customers to run their businesses more efficiently and with the highest level of security.”

Businesses of all sizes are in a constant struggle to comply with perpetually changing tax laws and regulations imposed by various government agencies. CertCapture’s easy-to-integrate modules for point-of-sale and ecommerce environments help businesses satisfy these requirements greater efficiency. By simplifying and extending the reach of Avalara’s CertCapture solution right to the point of purchase, customers can be confident that their businesses are compliant.

CertCapture stores tax compliance documents in a secure, central cloud repository where managers can easily pull reports and manage expirations and renewals. A more intuitive UI and single sign-on capability enable CertCapture to be used more easily across a broader group of employees. Single sign-on also reduces security risk across a broad, heterogeneous employee base. Graphical reporting enables managers to be more proactive about their document management processes.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

More information at: www.avalara.com