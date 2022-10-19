Congrats to our partner, SmartERP, for integrating AvaTax to Oracle’s JD Edwards EnterpriseOne solution! This integration will enable JD Edwards customers to ‘automagically’ connect to AvaTax for all of their sales tax calculation needs.

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc., a Platinum-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of its AvaTax-to-JDE eONE Interface. This designation means that AvaTax from Avalara, which can help reduce the efforts and costs for its customers by providing tax updates automatically, is optimized for use with the Oracle’s JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. The AvaTax-to-JDE eONE Interface from Smart ERP Solutions provides a simple integration that enables AvaTax to automatically calculate Sales and Use Tax for Oracle’s JD Edwards EnterpriseOne transactions.

“The integration between the cloud-based AvaTax and Oracle’s JD Edwards EnterpriseOne is yet another example of how cloud innovations can bring about tremendous value for customers,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “We’re excited about partnering with Avalara on the integration, as enabling tax compliance with the cloud-based AvaTax is more efficient for Oracle’s JD Edwards customers.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers the confidence that Smart ERP’s AvaTax-to-JDE eONE Interface is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. provides innovative cloud and on-premise solutions and consulting services to automate, streamline, and simplify ERP business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and usability while reducing development timelines, minimizing costs, and avoiding customizations. Smart ERP Solutions is proud to sponsor the upcoming Oracle OpenWorld Conference in San Francisco where Avalara and the company will highlight the AvaTax-to-JDE eONE Interface. More information on the company’s solutions and services is available on their web site at http://www.smarterp.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle “on-premises” Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.html

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell, and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program — an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more, visit:http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

AvaTax is a registered trademark of Avalara Inc.