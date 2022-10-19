Avalara Partners with Billtrust to Help Customers Manage Tax Exemption Certificates

Combined solution enables invoice payment and exemption certificate management within a single, secure system

Seattle, WA – April 18, 2017 – Avalara, Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Billtrust, the leader in payment cycle management, has integrated Avalara CertCapture to allow customers to manage tax-exempt certificates within its invoicing system. The addition of CertCapture reduces customer short-pays and audit risks for sellers.

When conducting tax-exempt transactions, businesses of all sizes must supply sellers with correct, up-to-date and signed sales tax exemption certificates. In parallel, sellers must track and maintain the exemption certificates provided by their customers. Both tasks are typically time-consuming, manual processes, and errors can lead to customer frustration, incorrect taxing, and significant audit challenges. The integration of Avalara CertCapture into Billtrust Quantum simplifies and automates these tasks for both buyers and sellers.

“Managing and calculating sales tax exemption certificates is a complex task that requires significant time and effort,” said Rory Byrne, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Billtrust. “This integration provides buyers with an enhanced self-service experience to manage sales tax exemption certificates efficiently and to make timely and accurate payments.”

Billtrust Quantum is a payment cycle management solution that accelerates invoice-to-cash, including integrating invoice delivery, invoice payment and cash application. With the addition of Avalara CertCapture, a joint interface displays current exemption status and allows users to easily create new certificates. Because invoices accurately reflect the proper sales tax exemptions, customer short-pays are reduced. Further, with their exemption certificates stored in Avalara CertCapture, tax managers can easily pull reports and monitor expirations to reduce audit risks and proactively maintain compliance.

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara provides tax solutions for over 20,000 organizations worldwide and offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers.

Avalara is a gold sponsor at Billtrust CONNECT 2017 in Orlando, Florida, April 19-21, 2017.

Availability

The Avalara CertCapture integration with Billtrust Quantum is available now.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating invoice delivery, invoice payment, and cash application. Companies can improve operational efficiency throughout the invoice-to-cash process with electronic invoicing and payments in a flexible, cloud-based solution. Finance executives and AR specialists love and recommend Quantum, Billtrust’s payment cycle management solution, for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, and improved customer satisfaction rates.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in in Seattle, Washington, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com