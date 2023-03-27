Mississippi Department of Revenue moves to tax out-of-state sellers

Although the Mississippi Legislature’s attempt to impose a tax obligation on certain out-of-state sellers was defeated early this year, the state hasn’t given up on its efforts to tax remote sales. Concurrent to the consideration of defeated House Bill 480 , a new rule was proposed by the Department of Revenue (DOR). It’s now been filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State, as required by law.

The DOR’s proposed rule holds:

“Substantial economic presence” is created when sales into the state exceed $250,000 per year based on the previous calendar year’s sales

Out-of-state sellers that lack a physical presence in Mississippi but have a substantial economic presence for sales and use tax purposes must register with the state and collect and remit sales and use tax

Nexus (a connection triggering an obligation to collect and remit tax) is created “when the consumer market is purposefully and systematically exploited by computer assisted shopping in addition to other customary means of media driven and catalogue distribution of solicitation made by out-of-state sellers”

Out-of-state sellers that voluntarily register with the state and collect and remit tax by July 1, 2017, “will be held liable for tax due on their sales into the state, on a prospective basis.”

Out-of-state sellers that don’t voluntarily register and collect applicable taxes by July 1, 2017, “will be assessed retroactively.” Furthermore, “no statute of limitations will be used in determining the total tax liability for such taxpayers.”

Additional details are available in the proposed rule.