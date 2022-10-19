Bundling Black Friday and Cyber Monday — Wacky Tax Wednesday

The internet has been abuzz with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for weeks. By now, savvy consumers should be fine-tuning their shopping strategies, and retailers should be reviewing what to do in the event of best and worst-case scenarios. Getting tax right should be part of the plan. Holiday deals often include bundled transactions, free promotional products, and similar offers. These can complicate sales and use tax compliance.

Bumbled bundled transactions

Businesses often bundle two or more goods and/or services for sale as a single transaction. Yet when one part of the transaction is taxable and another part is exempt, it can be difficult to keep taxability straight — even when concerted efforts have been made to simplify applicable tax laws. The Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA), which was created to modernize and simplify tax compliance in its member states, defines a “bundled transaction” as the retail sale of two or more products that are otherwise distinct and identifiable, and sold for one non-itemized price. A bundled transaction is often taxable even if it includes exempt goods/services, and the higher rate generally applies when a bundled transaction is comprised of products taxed at different rates. Yet, if a seller can reasonably determine the portion of exempt products sold at the time of sale, that portion may be exempt. And in some instances (i.e., transactions that include sales of optional computer software maintenance contract) a bundled transaction can be 20, 30, 40, or 50 percent taxable, or 80, 70, 60, and 50 percent “nontaxable or exempt respectively, as selected by each member state.” The tricky part is knowing how bundled transactions are taxed in states where you do business.

“Free of charge” is not necessarily exempt