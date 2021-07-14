Manjula Muthukrishnan Joins Avalara as Managing Director of India

Pune, India — 16 May 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Manjula Muthukrishnan as managing director of Avalara Technologies Private, Ltd., Avalara’s Indian subsidiary. Based in Pune, Muthukrishnan will oversee strategic operations across India with a special focus on strengthening the company’s end-to-end tax automation offerings to enable customers to navigate the complexities of the local Goods and Services Tax.

Muthukrishnan brings more than 25 years of experience leading digital and transformational initiatives for global businesses. Most recently, she served as strategic consultant for Socion Advisors, an advisory firm that works with social initiatives committed to resolving large-scale societal challenges. Prior to that, she was with HSBC as head of Digital Engineering for Commercial Banking. She also spent 20 years with Infosys where she helped restructure the pre-sales team for efficiency and develop the Learning Services offering for the organization.

“In India, the process of collecting tax and complying with tax laws is changing quickly. I’m excited to join the company and look forward to helping businesses address tax complexity with smart technologies and excellent service,” said Muthukrishnan.

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP, International at Avalara, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Manjula to the team. She brings a powerhouse combination of deep experience in global digital transformation, a creative leadership style, and a passion for her team. Under her leadership, I believe we will continue to strengthen Avalara’s position in the market and help our customers navigate tax compliance changes.”

Muthukrishnan’s appointment follows the company’s recent hire of Alessandra Almeida as managing director of Brazil and Latin America, and Steve Lomax as managing director of EMEA. In addition, Avalara recently acquired assets from Indix, an artificial intelligence-based product information platform based in Chennai. These investments are part of Avalara’s continued commitment to invest in its team, its technology, and its expertise.