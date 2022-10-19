Texas ABC eliminates agent licenses and permits

Avalara Avalara Jul 18, 2019

As announced by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on July 1, 2019, applications for type A, BK, DK, and T licenses/permits are no longer being accepted or processed by the commission, effective immediately. These license and permit types are for agents of businesses that produce or distribute alcoholic beverages. Additionally, any application for these license/permit types received after July 1, 2019, will be returned along with any payment received.

The Texas ABC will no longer be accepting or processing applications as they will be eliminating these license/permit types by September 1, 2019. As a result, agents of these businesses without an agent’s license or permit may act as an agent without the commission’s approval from July 1 to August 31, 2019, but are still subject to Texas ABC regulation.

Applications that were received by the agency prior to July 1 will still be processed and refunds will not be issued.

Texas
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara
Avalara Avalara Author
